AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s All Out go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Bryan Danielson, Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. “The Elite” Jack Perry, Kazuchuka Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson in an all-star eight-man tag match

-Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith in a Continental Contenders match

-Mark Briscoe vs. Lance Archer in a Continental Contenders match

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos in a Continental Contenders match

-Hikaru Shida vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Powell’s POV: The winners of the Continental Contenders matches will challenge Kazuchika Okada in a four-way match for the AEW Continental Title at Saturday’s AEW All Out. Collision will air live from Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). I will be filling in for Will this week.