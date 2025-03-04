WWE Raw on Netflix viewership for the February 24 edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The February 24 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 2.6 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was down from the 2.8 million global viewership listed for the February 17 episode.

Powell’s POV: The February 24 Raw finished eighth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing tenth the week before. It will be interesting to see if the numbers for last night’s show surge coming out of the big John Cena turn at Elimination Chamber. Barring the occasional press release, the Raw global numbers will be released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.