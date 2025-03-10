TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Joe Hendry defends the TNA World Championship

-Masha Slamovich and Lei Ying Lee vs. Tessa Blanchard and Cora Jade

-Eddie Edwards vs. Leon Slater in an advantage match

-Laredo Kid vs. Wes Lee

-Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on February 21 (tonight) in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).