WWE Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s show in Barcelona

March 10, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Smackdown.

-“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab

-Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes

-Miz TV with guest WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will air on same day tape delay on Friday from Barcelona, Spain at Olimpic Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

