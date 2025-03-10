AEW Collision lineup: Rematch set for Saturday’s live show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly

Powell’s POV: Strong and O’Reilly beat FTR in their previous meeting. Collision will be live on Saturday from Las Vegas, Nevada at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Join me for my live review of Collision as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).