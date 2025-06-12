TNA Impact, and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Fred Curry, Jerry Lynn, Mark Henry, Peter Maivia, Hector Garza

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features the fallout from the Against All Odds event. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show was pushed back due to Collision airing tonight. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available over the weekend, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 45 percent of the vote. A finished second with 34 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post-show poll with 44 percent of the vote. B finished second with 39 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Fred Curry (Fred Thomas Koury Jr.) is 82.

-Jerry Lynn is 62.

-Mark Henry is 54.

-The late Peter Maivia died after a battle with cancer on June 12, 1982 at age 45.

-The late Hector Garza was born on June 12, 1969. He died of lung cancer on May 26, 2013, at age 43.