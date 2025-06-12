AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s AEW Grand Slam: Mexico

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. Mistico

-Zeuxis vs. Mercedes Mone for the CMLL Women’s Championship

-Jon Moxley, Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata in a ten-man tag

-Bandido, Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Templario, and Atlantis Jr. vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, Hechicero, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler in a 12-man tag

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Mexico City, Mexico at Arena Mexico. The show is listed as running 2.5 hours, which should be a breeze after the four-hour blocks over the last two weeks). Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers)