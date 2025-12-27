AEW Worlds End polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show December 27, 2025 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS AEW Worlds End Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls AEW Worlds End Poll: Vote for the best match Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship Kazuchika Okada vs. Jon Moxley in the Continental Classic final Kyle Fletcher vs. Jon Moxley in a Continental Classic semifinal match Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada in a Continental Classic semifinal match FTR vs. Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson in a Chicago Street Fight for the AEW Tag Titles Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Mercedes Mone and Athena for the AEW Women’s Tag Titles Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd Shafir, Castagnoli, Yuta, Garcia vs. Storm, Cassidy, Briscoe, Strong pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsaewaew worlds end
