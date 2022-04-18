AEW Dynamite preview: Tony Khan’s latest big announcement and a coffin match, and more set for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Tony Khan’s latest huge announcement

-Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo in a coffin match

-CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes

-Wardlow vs. The Butcher

-Jungle Boy vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament qualifier

-Britt Baker vs. Danielle Kamela in a women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament qualifier

-Hook makes his Dynamite in-ring debut

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live on Wednesday's from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center, and Friday's Rampage will be taped on the same night.