Toby Keith dead at age 62, appeared at early NWA-TNA events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Toby Keith died on Monday at age 62. The country music star battled stomach cancer since 2022. Read more on the story at APNews.com.
Powell’s POV: Keith appeared on the first two NWA-TNA pay-per-view events and eliminated Jeff Jarrett from the Gauntlet for the Gold match. He also served as a guest host for WWE Raw in 2010. Keith also attended shows as a fan. Keith and Jarrett made an unsuccessful attempt to acquire TNA in 2013. My condolences go out to Keith’s family, friends, and many fans.
