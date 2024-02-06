Toby Keith dead at age 62, appeared at early NWA-TNA events

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Toby Keith died on Monday at age 62. The country music star battled stomach cancer since 2022. Read more on the story at APNews.com.

Powell’s POV: Keith appeared on the first two NWA-TNA pay-per-view events and eliminated Jeff Jarrett from the Gauntlet for the Gold match. He also served as a guest host for WWE Raw in 2010. Keith also attended shows as a fan. Keith and Jarrett made an unsuccessful attempt to acquire TNA in 2013. My condolences go out to Keith’s family, friends, and many fans.