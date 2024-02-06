WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: The card and start time for the next premium live event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held on Saturday, February 24 in Perth, Australia at Optus Stadium.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the Women’s World Championship

-Becky Lynch vs. five wrestlers TBD in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Women’s World Championship

-Damian Priest and Finn Balor defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate will face Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa on Smackdown to determine which team will challenge Priest and Balor. The Elimination Chamber event is listed for a start time of 4 a.m. CT/5 a.m. ET start time. Join me for my live review as the event streams exclusively on Peacock in the United States. My same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).