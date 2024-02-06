WWE Raw preview: The card for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.
-“Imperium” Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci vs. Jey Uso, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods
-Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark in an Elimination Chamber qualifier
-JD McDonagh vs. R-Truth
Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena.
