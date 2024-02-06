WWE Raw preview: The card for Monday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-“Imperium” Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci vs. Jey Uso, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods

-Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark in an Elimination Chamber qualifier

-JD McDonagh vs. R-Truth

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.