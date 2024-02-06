NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Big Kon

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s NXT Vengeance Day. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a A grade from 42 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. F finished second with 25 percent of the vote each. I guess I’m in the middle on this one because I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Big Kon (Ryan Parmeter) is 44. He previously worked as Konnor in The Ascension tag team.