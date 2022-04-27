What's happening...

NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for Mandy Rose vs. Roxanne Perez, the return of the Viking Raiders

April 27, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 577,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up from the 569,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 32nd in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The WWE Evil episode on Hulk Hogan that followed NXT delivered 263,000 viewers and finished 93rd in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.06 rating. The cable ratings were once again dominated by NBA Playoff games, which took the top two spots and the ninth spots in Tuesday’s ratings.

