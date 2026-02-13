TNA Impact results (2/12): Moore’s review of The System vs. Mike Santana, Moose, and The Hardys, Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swan, Mara Sade vs. Ryan Nemeth in an Albuquerque Street Fight

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Thursday Night Impact (Episode 1,125)

Taped January 23, 2026, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Tingley Coliseum

Simulcast February 12, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s Thursday Night Impact aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…

Moose made his entrance. Moose talked about how he’s not going to complain about two grown ass men betraying him and four men laying him out in the ring. He said he’s not complaining because he’s not a bitch. He said he calls himself the face of the franchise because he’s been through the highs and the lows in this company, everything. He said getting laid out, that’s just another Thursday.

Moose talked about creating the System two years ago and he knows exactly how to dismantle it. Moose said there is one person backstage who knows how to dismantle The System. TNA Champion Mike Santana made his entrance. Tom Hannifan reminded viewers that Mike Santana defeated The System one member at a time before. Santana joked that he and Moose made each others’ lives a living hell when they were feuding before.

Santana said Moose is the creator of The System while he’s the Blueprint. Santana said he couldn’t think of a better man to stand beside him to kick The System’s ass. Mike said they just need the Cameron, North Carolina legends to join them to take out The System. Instead of The Hardys, authority figure Daria Rae made her entrance.

Daria said Santino’s chaos isn’t happening and Moose and Santana can’t change the format of her show. Rae said the match will happen in the main event as it was originally booked. Rae told Moose and Santana to leave the ring…

John’s Thoughts: On one hand I like them setting up the new System as the top threat in TNA. What I also like is them setting up Santana and Moose as 1a and 1b babyface. When Moose joined the company I joked at how they presented him as “the worst babyface in pro wrestling” (Based on how idiotic and weak they pushed him out the gate). A decade later and a long heel run where he did everything there is to do, I think he’s ready to be a top babyface that can enhance the product. If anything, as long as they don’t have him do too many jobs, he can help fill in that in-ring workhorse void that was made when Mike Bailey and Josh Alexander left the company.

Gia Miller interviewed Ryan Nemeth about his upcoming Albuquerque street fight. Ryan complained about getting impaled by a dart last week by Mara Sade. He said he’s going to embarrass Sade in front of everyone in her home town. He said everyone will be cheering “let’s go hunk”…

Alisha Edwards met up with Moose backstage and apologized for what happened between Moose and her husband Eddie. She said she’s also confused in terms of mental health and not knowing if she’s sticking around with the company due to her contract status. She said she might have to walk away. Moose said if Alisha needs to walk away, then he understands, but Alisha was the brains of The System and he’s always happy to have her in his corner as a sister…

Entrances for the next match took place…

1. “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth vs. “All Night Long” Rich Swann. Nemeth took down Swann with a dropkick and then worked on him with methodical offense. Swann dumped Nemeth to ringside with a dropkick heading into break.[c]

Nic got the upper hand by spiking Rich’s head on the ring apron. Swann hit Nic with a neckbreaker combination for a two count. Nic hit Swann with a Fame Asser for a two count. Swann reversed a Danger Zone with a nice backflip and then slammed Nic to the mat. Swann hit Nic with a Frog Splash for a nearfall. Nic dodged a Phoenix Splash and hit Swann with a Hanging DDT for a two count.

Nic put Swann in a Sleeper. Swann deadlifted Nic and hit him with an Attitude Adjustment. Nic and Rich traded right hands. Swann hit Nic with a hook combination. Swann went for a Lethal Injection, but Nic reversed it right into a Danger Zone (Zig Zag) for the win.

Nic Nemeth defeated Rich Swann via pinfall in 13:10.

John’s Thoughts: I’m surprised that they went with the Rich Swann and Nic Nemeth matchup so soon after Rich’s babyface turn (notably because I know they can have a higher stakes match later down the road). That said, I also think they should also rebuild Rich Swann back to being a world title contender, and it would benefit the show to have that character development air on TV (and I hope he tones down his old dancing “All Night Long” persona, because that limits him to being a mid card good hand). Very fun finish with Nic cleanly countering that Lethal Injection into his finisher.

Xia Brookside and Indi Hartwell were chatting backstage. They were hyping up Lei Ying Lee keeping her title at No Surrender while they go after the tag team titles…

Hannifan ran through TNA’s live event lineup…

Vincent and Dutch cut a promo backstage hyping up teaming up with the Hardys against Order 4 at No Surrender…

“World Class Maniac” Eric Young made his entrance. Hannifan noted that Eric Young has been saying “We will cleanse TNA” and wondered who “we” was? Young said he gave BDE the gift of time last week. He said TNA is filled with corporate liars, cheats, thieves, wanabees, and pretenders. The crowd gave Young the “What” treatment. Young said the remedy is “The Cleanse” and “the Truth”.

Young asked for BDE to give him his answer. BDE made his entrance. Young said he doesn’t understand BDE’s popularity and truth. Young said what he understands is truth. Young said he’s willing to make BDE the hero. Young said “we need you”. Young asked BDE if he’s going to side with the villain politicians or if he’s going to side with the truth.

BDE said he actually agrees that there are politics and games in this business. BDE said he’s going to do things his way and he doesn’t need Young and his imaginary friends. BDE said he’s going to side with the fans cheering him while he lives out his dream. BDE gave Young a “hell naw”. Young came back with a right hand and gave BDE boots.

Referees ran out to beckon Young not to do it, but Young gave BDE a pile driver anyways. Security ran out to stop Young. Young gave a few guards pile drivers while also threatening the crowd…

John’s Thoughts: Young’s neverending ass “cleanse” continues to annoy me week to week, but he can be a good intro villain for new wrestler BDE. BDE either needs to upgrade the look, or lean into looking like a regular guy as a gimmick if he’s going to work full time. Maybe doing a babyface version of Grayson Waller’s influencer gimmick? TNA also needs to maybe do some profile packages on him because it’s not like he’s Logan Paul or IShowSpeed in terms of being a mainstream YouTuber. He’s a WWE centric tuber and very niche (I did look up his content and really like his passion and production values). What TNA needs to do is expand that niche rather than assume he has built-in popularity.

An ad aired for TNA’s “Immersed” documentary series, this episode featuring Ash by Elegance (honestly curious if they go into the medical issue that almost forced her to retire?)…

Eric Young was restrained by security backstage. Director of Authority Santino showed up and suspended Eric Young. Daria Rae showed up and reversed Young’s suspension, saying that people above Santino told her that they need Young to face BDE at No Surrender…

Ryan Nemeth made his entrance wearing a “Women’s Champion of the World” shirt. Mara Sade made her entrance…

2. Ryan Nemeth vs. Mara Sade in a Albuquerque Street Fight. Mara ducked a punch at ringside and both wrestlers brawled into the crowd, with Mara getting the upper hand. Mara beat up Ryan with a cookie sheet. Mara hit Ryan with a missile dropkick. Ryan trapped Mara in the ring skirt and hit her with a cookie sheet. Mara got a chair, but Ryan slammed Mara to the mat.

Ryan jabbed Mara with a chair while also mugging to the crowd. Ryan hit Mara with a neckbreaker on the AMC logo for a two count. Mara countered a neckbreaker by tossing Ryan into the ringpost. Mara jumped off a chair to hit Ryan with a clothesline. Mara pulled out a back bag and poured out lollipops. Hannifan joked that they were Dumdum Pops for a Dum Dum. Sade gave Ryan a suplex into the Dumdum pops.

Sade beat up Ryan with a Kendo Stick. Sade hit Ryan with a Stick assisted Legsweep. Ryan got control of the kendo stick and then worked on Mara with methodical offense. While Ryan was gloating on the top rope, Mara Sade crotched him. Mara hit Ryan with a Superkick for the win.

Mara Sade defeated Ryan Nemeth via pinfall in 8:39.

John’s Thoughts: The over-campiness of this feud was not my cup of tea, but this ended up being a good feud to help boost and introduce the former Jakara Jackson to the fans. Credit to Ryan Nemeth for being willing to be the butt of the joke to put Mara over. Fun and harmless Sports Entertainment fare here.

It was time for the TNA sponsored injury report. Moose is cleared after a back injury. Jeff Hardy is suffering multiple injuries, but cleared (this is legit. He’s working through bulging disks). Jaida Stone is out due to getting attacked by Mustafa Ali last week. Ash by Elegance is cleared after a follow up to her “undisclosed medical condition”. BDE is “in evaluation” after getting attacked by Eric Young…

A trailer aired for the JDC “Immersed” documentary…

Steph De Lander and Mance Warner were cutting a promo backstage to introduce themselves. Warner had skull facepaint on. Warner said he fight, bleeds, and walks through people every place he goes. De Lander said he’s the beauty behind the beast. She said they are here to stack bodies. Warner said people in TNA are like family, but family don’t pay Mance’s bills, violence does. They said people will find out why Mance is the southern psycho…

John’s Thoughts: Eh, not a fan of Mance’s generic garbage wrestler gimmick. It’s like a lite version of what Sami Callihan was doing. Only reason I say that is I’ve seen a lot of Mance’s babyface work in MLW and he’s really good as a wholesome southern babyface. Decent in the ring, but a standout on the mic. As we saw with Matt Cardona, Steph’s a great character too. I feel like even though they’re a real life married couple, Steph and Mance are holding each other back. I think they’d be better off in separate acts with rebooted gimmicks.

Gia Miller interviewed Mustafa Ali and Order 4 backstage about their recent attacks on Elijah. Ali said it’s TNA’s fault for putting unworthy competitors in his way. Ali said since Elijah’s a man of God, he’ll pray for him. Ali then had Gia and Order 4 join him in a prayer circle to pray to God (which is also funny, since Ali’s a Muslim and would naturally be calling God, Allah).

Ali asked the Lord to protect Elijah from being stupid. Ali asked God to make sure Elijah doesn’t recover ever again. Ali got an amen from his crew. The show cut to a Elijah promo where he didn’t like Ali mocking God and him. Elijah said he has many scars from all of the guitar shots that Ali gave him. Elijah said he didn’t like Ali mocking prayer.

Elijah talked about Ali trying to end the dreams of someone who put in work since a kid to get to where she is, Jaida Stone. Elijah said his God is a consuming fire and nobody escapes judgement. Elijah said he’ll beat Ali in a “Guitar Case Casket Match”. He said when he traps Ali in the casket, Ali will think to himself that he should have walked with Elijah. Elijah said then Ali would start to pray, because in TNA we walk this way…

John’s Thoughts: Random sudden pivot into Elijah’s faith, but I actually like this presentation compared to how they’ve been doing the feud in the past. Most of this feud has been campy Loony Toons chases with horses and El Kabongs. I like Elijah taking this more seriously as he’ll have a higher ceiling if he can come off as an outlaw rather than the one note guitar guy.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in on commentary. They ran through the advertised No Surrender card…

Ariana Grace thanked her dad Santino Marella for granting her a Knockouts Title match at No Surrender. While Grace was hugging her dad, she stole his Cobra sock from his pocket…

Entrances for the next match took place…[c]

3. Mike Santana, Moose, Jeff Hardy, and Matt Hardy (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. “The System” Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Bear Bronson, and Cedric Alexander. All four System members stalled at ringside for a bit. Myers and Santana started the match in the ring with Santana raining down right hands and a dropkick. Santana gave Myers a Senton. Jeff and Matt tagged in for tandem offense on Myers.

Santana tagged in and was dragged to the heel corner. The System used quick tags to cut the ring in half on Mike. Mike slipped away and tagged in Moose who cleaned house. Moose hit Cedric with a Go to Hell for a nearfall. Moose hit Eddie with a dropkick and tagged in Matt who did his Delete face smashes to multiple System members. Bear ran through Matt to turn the tide.[c]

The System cut the ring in half on Matt with quick tags. Matt got a window of opportunity after hitting Myers with a Side Effect. Santana caught the hot tag and dominated Eddie. Santana hit Eddie with the Buck 50 for a two count. Jeff hit Eddie with Poetry in Motion. Moose hit Eddie with a Uranage. Santana hit Eddie with a Splash. The System broke up Mike’s pin.

Eddie hit Mike with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Cedric hit Mike with a Splash. Eddie got a two count. Eddie was bleeding from the nose at this point. Everyone alternated signature moves. Eddie ducked Spin the Block. Eddie and Mike took each other out with clotheslines. Jeff and Bear traded hands. Jeff hit Bear with his signature double leg drop combo. Jeff locked Bear in his new “Spinal Verdict” submission.

Myers broke up the move. Alisha distracted Myers. The wrestlers took turns doing dives to ringside. The Hardys hit Bear with a Plot Twist. Cedric crotched Jeff on the top rope. Bear hit Jeff with a Drill Claw for the win.

The System defeated Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Moose, and Mike Santana via pinfall in 20:57.

The producer credits aired to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: A great and better than usual television multi-person tag team main event. They got a lot of time and the time was used well with lots of good synergy and combination moves from both teams. Really happy they decided to give the heels the clean win as this new group is just getting started, and you don’t want to pull the rug from them out of the gate. Wrestling companies forget sometimes that you need to build strong heels to make people care about the babyfaces they go against.

Surprised they had Jeff eat the pin too, but that makes Bear Bronson’s start in TNA even stronger. I’m liking the new version of the System, and like that they’ve shaken up the look with matching gear and Eddie shaving his head. The old System was dead on arrival when they showed up and won all the titles in their first matches. Felt like force feeding. Here they are developing the New System from the ground up to make them credible as the top heel faction.

Not too much wrestling on this week’s show, but it was solid on story development, and if you need your fill, you have an all-wrestling show in No Surrender on TNA Plus. Curious to see how TNA handles their TNA Plus shows now that they’re on another company’s network. When they were on AXS, the Plus shows and TV shows were feeders to each other. Here AMC has their own streamer (that’s cheaper than TNA Plus) which don’t have the Plus shows at the moment. What I hope is like the build to No Surrender, that the Plus show booking doesn’t hurt their mainline storyline booking.