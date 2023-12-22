WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Santos Escobar vs. Bobby Lashley in a semifinal tournament match to determine the No. 1 contender to the U.S. Title

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Kevin Owens in a semifinal tournament match to determine the No. 1 contender to the U.S. Title

-Dragon Lee vs. Butch for the NXT North American Championship

-Iyo Sky, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Bayley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Michin, Shotzi, and Zelina Vega in a Holiday Havoc match

Powell’s POV: Smackdown was taped last Friday in Green Bay, Wisconsin at Resch Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).