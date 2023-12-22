AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Rocky Romero for the AEW International Championship

-Skye Blue vs. Queen Aminata

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

-El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Black Taurus for the AAA Mega Championship

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center and will air tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show airs on Friday nights.