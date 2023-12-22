AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Orange Cassidy vs. Rocky Romero for the AEW International Championship
-Skye Blue vs. Queen Aminata
-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett
-El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Black Taurus for the AAA Mega Championship
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center and will air tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show airs on Friday nights.
