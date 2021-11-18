What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s show (no spoilers)

November 18, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

-Darby Allin vs. Billy Gunn.

-Jade Cagrill vs. Red Velvet in a TBS Championship tournament match.

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Norfolk, Virginia. Join Colin McGuire for his live reviews of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members.

