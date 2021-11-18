AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.
-Darby Allin vs. Billy Gunn.
-Jade Cagrill vs. Red Velvet in a TBS Championship tournament match.
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Norfolk, Virginia. Join Colin McGuire for his live reviews of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members.
Be the first to comment