WWE Raw in North Little Rock (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Bandido, Dasha, Kevin Wacholz, Vickie Guerrero, Joe Doering, Mia Yim, Roddy Piper, Roddy Piper, George Steele

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from North Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena. The show features Brock Lesnar appearing to respond to Cody Rhodes’ match challenge for WWE Backlash. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Seattle, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Friday’s AEW Rampage taping) in Milwaukee, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Lincoln, Nebraska. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Kevin Wacholz, who wrestled as Nailz the Convict and Kevin Kelly, is 65 today.

-Dasha Gonzalez (Dasha Kuret) is 35 today.

-Bandido is 28 today.

-The late Roddy Piper (Roderick Toombs) was born on April 17, 1954. He died of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by hypertension at age 61 on July 31, 2015.

-Vickie Guerrero turned 55 on Sunday.

-Paul London turned 43 on Sunday.

-Joe Doering turned 41 on Sunday. Here’s wishing him the very best as he battles brain cancer.

-“Michin” Mia Yim turned 34 on Sunday.

-The late George Steele (Jim Myers) was born on April 16, 1987. He died on February 16, 2017 at age 79.

-Austin Aries (Daniel Healy Solwold Jr.) turned 45 on Saturday.