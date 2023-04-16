What's happening...

04/16 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 254): Powell’s review of Impact Wrestling Rebellion with the crowning of a new Impact World Champion and a new Knockouts Champion

April 16, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features his full review of the Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view with Steve Maclin vs. Kushida for the vacant Impact World Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace for the vacant Knockouts Title, Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. MCMG in a Ultimate X for the Impact Tag Titles, Trey Miguel vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey in an elimination match for the X Division Title, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion review (Episode 254).

