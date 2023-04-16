Impact Wrestling Rebellion polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show April 16, 2023 CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS Impact Wrestling Rebellion: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls Impact Wrestling Rebellion: Vote for the best match Steve Maclin vs. Kushida for the vacant Impact World Championship Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the vacant Knockouts Championship Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin in Ultimate X for the Impact Tag Titles Trey Miguel vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey in an elimination match for the X Division Title Team Bully vs. Team Dreamer in a Hardcore War The Design vs. Santino Marella, Joe Hendry, and Dirty Dango Eddie Edwards vs. PCO in a Last Rites match Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King vs. Rosemary and Jessicka for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles Heath and Rhino vs. Champagne Singh and Shera pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsimpact wrestlingimpact wrestling rebellion
Be the first to comment