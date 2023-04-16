4/16 Impact Wrestling Rebellion results: Powell’s review of Steve Maclin vs. Kushida for the vacant Impact World Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace for the vacant Knockouts Title, Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. MCMG in a Ultimate X for the Impact Tag Titles, Trey Miguel vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey in an elimination match for the X Division Title

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Rebellion

Aired April 16, 2023 on pay-per-view and FITE TV

Toronto, Ontario at Rebel Entertainment Complex



Impact Wrestling Rebellion Pre-Show

A brief video package opened the pre-show… Entrances for the first match took place while the broadcast team of Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt checked in…

1. Heath and Rhino vs. Champagne Singh and Shera. Singh slipped Heath some cash once the bell rang. Heath crumbled up the money and tossed it down. Late in the match, Heath had Singh pinned off a rollup, Shera pulled him off from the floor. Heath turned his attention to Shera and was then rolled up by Singh, who put his feet on the ropes while scoring the pin.

Champagne Singh and Shera beat Heath and Rhino in 6:10.

After the match, Rhino gored Singh, who was then pulled from the ring by Shera…

Powell’s POV: Even booking with the heels winning followed by Rhino delivering the post match Gore.

2. “The Coven” Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King vs. Rosemary and Jessicka for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. Late in the match, Jessicka performed a diving crossbody block on a seated King and got a two count. Rosemary tagged in and speared King before covering her for a close near fall. King threw a running kick that Rosemary ducked, which led to Jessicka being booted off the apron. Wilde made a blind tag. Rosemary speared King, but the referee didn’t count because Wilde was legal for her team. Wilde suplexed Rosemary and then performed a neckbreaker, which led to the pin…

“The Coven” Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King defeated Rosemary and Jessicka for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: A solid match and the expected win for the new champions over the former champions. It’s hard to imagine the pre-show changing the minds of anyone on the fence about ordering this event. On the bright side, Impact keeps their pre-shows to 30 minutes, which stops the overall show from feeling needlessly long.

A video package focused on Mickie James forfeiting the Knockouts Championship due to injury, and the Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo match that will determine the new champion…

Impact Wrestling Rebellion Main Card

The event opened with a video package that focused on the Impact World Championship and Knockouts Championship both being vacated and the two matches that would determine the new champions…

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt were on commentary and touted that two new champions were guaranteed to be crowned… Entrances for the tag team title match took place…

1. Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin in an Ultimate X match for the Impact Tag Team Titles. Hannifan noted that the Guns were 2-0 in traditional tag team Ultimate X matches.

Around 8:00, Bey used one foot to push off the middle turnbuckle and then moonsaulted onto Sabin on the floor. Moments later, Austin performed a Fosbury Flop dive over the top rope and onto both opponents on the floor.

Austin made a play for the belts that were hanging above the X wires above the ring. Sabin followed and kicked the back of Austin, who was then pulled down by Shelley. The Guns hit some of their signature double team moves on Austin.

A short time later, all four men climbed the cables from the four corners. They threw kicks and all four men fell to the mat. The kicks continued on the mat with the champions hiting a nice double team kick on Sabin. Bey hit his assisted cutter on Shelley and then Austin followed up with The Fold.

It looked like Austin and Gunn were going for a repeat on Sabin, but Austin elevated Bey up to the cables. Sabin went up and tried to stop Bey, but he was unable to unhook both belts and dropped them both to Austin…

Ace Austin and Chris Bey defeated “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin in an Ultimate X match in 13:05 to retain the Impact Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: The body of the match was really good and peaked nicely down the stretch. The finish felt a little flat considering the teams involved. It was still an enjoyable match even if there weren’t as many highlight reel clip type of big spots as one might expect from an Ultimate X match.

Hannifan and Rehwoldt sent things over to the French broadcast team for a few seconds and then ran through the main card lineup…

A pre-taped Steve Maclin promo aired. He said the whole situation sucks. He said being in the country of Canada sucks. He spoke about Josh Alexander suffering an injury and then said that you adapt and overcome when things suck. Maclin said it was the biggest night of his career as well as Kushida’s career. Maclin spoke about becoming the new champion…

A video package set up the six-man tag match… Entrances for the match took place starting with Dirty Dango and Joe Hendry, who cut a promo. Hendry rightfully mocked Deaner’s pose and then introduced Santino Marella as returning to pay-per-view for the first time in nine years. Marella wore his glasses during his entrance. Hannifan noted that Marella’s son Marco was in the crowd and had never seen his father wrestle in person. The Design made their entrance…

2. “The Design” Deaner, Callihan, Angels, and Kon vs. Santino Marella, Joe Hendry, and Dirty Dango in a handicap match. So much for the six-man tag. Santino tagged in during the opening minute and took Angels down. Hendry tagged in and performed some impressive fallaway slams on his various opponents. He set up Kon for the move, but Kon dropkicked Kon onto Hendry.

Dango tagged in and was isolated by the heels. Santino took a hot tag and had a nice flurry of offense. There were rapid fire spots hit by both teams, which concluded with Dango performing a flip dive onto a pile at ringside. In the ring, Deaner put Santino down with a clothesline. Deaner called for Callihan to take out Santino.

Callihan set up Marella for a move and was cut off by Deaner when he wanted to do the thumbs up, thumbs down bit. Deaner went to ringside and brought back a baseball bat. Deaner gave the belt to Callihan, who ended up hitting Deaner with it. Callihan headed to the back. Santino pulled out the Cobra sleeve and then hit Deaner with it. Santino made the cover and had to wait for the referee to return to the ring to make the three count…

Santino Marella, Joe Hendry, and Dirty Dango beat “The Design” Deaner, Callihan, Angels, and Kon in 10:50 in a handicap match.

Powell’s POV: I’ve never understood the appeal of the Cobra sleeve, but the fans chanted for it and popped when Santino used it, so that’s all the matters. It was fun to see Santino in the ring again and this was better than I expected it to be. So Callihan really went through what felt like an endless process to join a mid-card cult as a ruse?

Gia Miller interviewed Tommy Dreamer, Killer Kelly, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura, and Bhupinder Gujjar. Dreamer got emotional as he spoke about his mother being hospitalized this week. He said there was nothing that Team Bully could do to hurt him. Dreamer said Impact officials told him he didn’t have to be there, but wrestling his what he loves and he loves to do it. He said his mother opened her eyes, but she was still not responsive. Dreamer said this was his Utopia and he would be going away for a bit after the match. He said he was surrounded by people he loves and said they move forward so they can all live. Dreamer thanked everyone who has supported him…

Powell’s POV: Obviously, here’s wishing the very best to Dreamer’s mother, Dreamer, and their entire family.

A video package set up the Last Rites match…

3. Eddie Edwards (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. PCO in a Last Rites match. A casket was set up on the entrance ramp, which is roughly level with the ring. PCO performed a somersault dive through the ropes onto Edwards to start the match. Edwards came back with a suicide dive. A short time later, PCO had Edwards draped over the apron and performed his signature dive from the ropes onto him.

Edwards hit PCO with a series of chops that left his chest red. PCO fired back with chops of his own and then they traded slaps. Edwards performed a buckle bomb, but PCO shot right up and put Edwards down. PCO went up top and performed a PCO-sault. PCO brought Edwards to the ramp, but he was unable to close the casket on him. PCO slammed Edwards onto the ramp.

PCO slammed the head of Edwards on the casket ten times. Edwards kicked PCO off the ramp and down to the floor at ringside. Both men fought back onto the ramp and to the stage area. Edwards grabbed a kendo stick that was on the stage and slammed it over the head of PCO. Edwards followed up with a wicked suplex on the ramp and followed up with a Boston Knee Party.

Edwards placed PCO, who was bleeding from the forehead, inside the casket, but he couldn’t close the lid. Alisha returned with a shovel and hit PCO from behind. PCO no-sold it and then pulled Alisha into a superkick from her own husband. PCO bashed Edwards with the shovel a couple of times before chokeslamming him into the casket. PCO slammed the casket lid closed to win the match…

PCO defeated Eddie Edwards in 13:35 in a Last Rites match.

Powell’s POV: PCO and Edwards worked really hard and the crowd was receptive. It was a pretty standard PCO match, but it’s still impressive that a 55 year-old guy is still able to work the style that he does.

Gia Miller interviewed X Division Champion Trey Miguel in the backstage area. The volume didn’t work initially, so they tried to restart the video, but it still didn’t work. A video package set up the X Division Title match instead…

Powell’s POV: Impact also had issues with pre-taped promos airing properly during their Multiverse United event over WrestleMania weekend.

Entrances for the X Division Title match took place. The Anthem owner, Ed Nordholm, Scott D’Amore, and another Anthem executive were shown standing in the crowd…

4. Trey Miguel vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey in a Triple Threat elimination match for the X Division Championship. Miguel sent Bailey to ringside and then got a two count on Gresham. Miguel immediately applied a Kimura on Gresham and picked up another two count shortly thereafter.

Gresham eventually battled back and hit a nice piledriver style move to pick up a near fall. Bailey returned to the ring and was turned inside out with a clothesline. Gresham set up for the same move he used on Miguel, but Bailey slipped out and performed a Poison Rana. Miguel performed a variation of the same move to send Miguel over the top rope and then both men crashed to the floor.

Miguel took out Bailey with a cutter on the floor. Miguel ran down the ramp and performed a springboard cutter on Gresham for a near fall. Gresham performed a move that caused Miguel to perform a dragon screw leg whip on Bailey. Gresham put Bailey in a figure four. Miguel leapt from the top rope and hit Gresham with a Meteora. Miguel pinned Gresham, who still had Bailey in the figure four.

Jonathan Gresham was eliminated by Trey Miguel in 9:40.

Miguel put Bailey in a figure four, but Bailey reversed it. Miguel regained the controlling position and they traded strikes until Bailey reached the ropes to break the hold.