NJPW reveals the entrants for the 2023 G1 Climax Tournament

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling unveiled the following list of wrestlers for the G1 Climax 33 tournament. For a breakdown of each wrestler’s history in the tournament, visit NJPW1972.com.

-Kazuchika Okada

-Tetsuya Naito

-Sanada

-Will Ospreay

-Hiroshi Tanahashi

-David Finlay

-Shota Umino

-Shingo Takagi

-Tomohiro Ishii

-Tama Tonga

-Tanga Loa

-Hikuleo

-Hirooki Goto

-Yoshi-Hashi

-Toru Yano

-Kenta

-Zack Sabre Jr.

-Taichi

-Eddie Kingston

-El Phantasmo

-Ren Narita

-Evil

-Chase Owens

-Jeff Cobb

-Great-O-Khan

-Aaron Henare

-Gabriel Kidd

-Alex Coughlin

-Shane Haste

-Mikey Nicholls

-Yota Tsuji

-Kaito Kiyomiya

Powell’s POV: The lack of AEW involvement is disappointing. That said, it will be fun to follow Kingston’s first appearance in tournament. The round robin tournament begins July 15 in Hokkaido and concludes August 13 in Tokyo.