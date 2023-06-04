NJPW “Dominion” results (6/4): Sanada vs. Yota Tsuji for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, Hiromu Takahashi vs. Master Wato for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship, Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Shota Umino for the Never Openweight Six-Man Tag Titles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Dominion”

Jun 4, 2023 in Osaka, Japan at Osaka Jo-Hall

Streamed on New Japan World

Pre-Show: Yuto Nakashima defeated Boltin Oleg, Ryohei Oiwa, and Oskar Leube in a consecutive battle match

1. Will Ospreay defeated Lance Archer to become number one contender to the IWGP U.S. Championship.

2. Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Titan, and Bushi beat Taka Michinoku, Douki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Taichi.

3. Francesco Akira and TJP defeated Kushida and Kevin Knight to win the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Titles.

4. Zack Sabre Jr. beat Jeff Cobb to retain the NJPW TV Title.

5. Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi beat Great O Khan & Aaron Henare and Evil & Yujiro Takahashi in a three-way to win the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles.

6. David Finlay defeated El Phantasmo to retain the Never Openweight Championship.

7. Hiromu Takahashi beat Master Wato to retain the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship.

8. Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii beat Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Shota Umino to retain the Never Opwenweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

9. Sanada defeated Yota Tsuji to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.