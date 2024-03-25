AEW Collision to air late night during WrestleMania weekend

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Saturday, April 6 edition of AEW Collision is listed as airing at 10:30CT/11:30ET on TNT. [Thanks to Dot Net reader Allen Fox]

Powell’s POV: The late start is due to the network’s coverage of the NCAA basketball tournament’s semifinals, so Collision will actually start after the coverage concludes. The show will be taped on April 6 in Worcester, Massachusetts. Given the competition, I wouldn’t expect Collision to do a good viewership number that night regardless of the start time, though perhaps it will get a bit of a boost due to the strong lead-in. This week’s Collision will air live Saturday on TNT in the regular 7CT/8ET time slot from London, Ontario.