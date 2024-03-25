WWE: Nex Gen trailer, premiere date announced

What's happening...

March 25, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The “WWE: Next Gen” series will premiere on Monday, April 1 on The Roku Channel. WWE released a trailer for the series that can be viewed below or via the WWE YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: John Cena is listed as an executive producer. He is also shown addressing the recruits in a ring at WrestleMania 39. The series is listed as having eight episodes and should drive a lot of traffic to The Roku Channel. The series premieres on the same day as the Bray Wyatt documentary that will stream on Peacock, so it looks like WrestleMania week will start with a bang.

