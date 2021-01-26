WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The updated card and list of Rumble match entrants for Sunday’s event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Sunday in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Edge, 14 TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Tamina, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, 18 TBA).

-Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Asuka and Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: WWE added Edge and Ali to the men’s Rumble match, and announced the WWE Women’s Tag Title match on Monday’s Raw. The Smackdown Women’s Championship still is not officially listed on the WWE website as of this update for some reason, but it was hyped on Smackdown. Join me for my live review of the Royal Rumble on Sunday beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET and the main card at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear a same night audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I.