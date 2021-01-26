Stephanie McMahon praises Sasha Banks, discusses WrestleMania following the Super Bowl

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE executive Stephanie McMahon spoke with The Wrap and sang the praises of Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. “Sasha is one of our biggest stars with some of the best charisma and potential,” McMahon said. “And on top of her athleticism and her storytelling abilities, she just shines. When she walks out, you pay attention. I love her attitude and just everything about her. So I think Sasha is really just getting started.”

McMahon also spoke about WrestleMania being held in the same venue as next month’s Super Bowl. “It certainly does, I think, this year, work to our favor to be the event after the Super Bowl in the same stadium, especially given all of the key learnings that the Super Bowl will have,” she said. “And hopefully we’ll be able to glean some insights from them in terms of what works, what doesn’t work, what we need to do to really ensure the best experience possible.” Read the full story at TheWrap.com.

Powell’s POV: McMahon also stated that Banks gained new confidence due to her role on The Mandalorian. WWE has yet to officially announce their seating plans WrestleMania in April, but they do intend to have some fans in attendance. The Super Bowl will have 22,000 fans in attendance, of which 7,500 will be vaccinated health care workers who will be given free tickets. WWE may be able to have more fans due to the playing field serving as the main floor. The venue’s capacity is listed as 65,618, and it can be expanded to 75,000 with temporary seating for certain events.