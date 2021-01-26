MLW announces a AAA Cruiserweight Championship match for Fusion

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce an AAA Cruiserweight Championship match for Wednesday’s edition of MLW Fusion.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced a AAA World Cruiserweight Championship Match: Laredo Kid (c) vs. Zenshi for this Wednesday, January 27 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

AAA’s reigning World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid will make history as he defends his title in Major League Wrestling for the first-time ever.

“I promised promotion vs. promotion crossover title matches and this is just the beginning,” said Court Bauer. “We’re giving you 2 big title fights this week on FUSION that carry a lot of prestige and significance in Mexico and Puerto Rico. I want to thank AAA for sharing our enthusiasm in building a shared universe where we can give fans what they want: fresh, interpromotional clashes.”

MLW airs nationwide as well as in Puerto Rico on beIN SPORTS and in Spanish on beIN SPORTS Español.

The reigning champion since February 2019 will be tested as he is challenged by the South American double champion Zenshi. Zenshi, the Chile Lucha Libre International All Star Champion (for 5 years and counting) and Peru LWA International Champion looks to secure a triple crown legacy and win the prestigious AAA World Cruiserweight Championship.

One of Mexico’s most decorated luchadores, Laredo Kid can keep pace with the best of the high-flyers in the sport. The reigning AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid’s goal in MLW is to win gold and possibly unify MLW and AAA championships.

However, first Laredo Kid must get past the accomplished double champion of South America in Zenshi. Who will prevail? Will AAA gold change hands on FUSION?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.

Also scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Caribbean Strap match for the Caribbean Heavyweight Championship: Savio Vega (c) vs. Richard Holliday

•AAA World Cruiserweight Championship: Laredo Kid (c) vs. Zenshi

•Eliminator for World Tag Team Championship Match: TJP & Bu Ku Dao vs. Violence is Forever

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: Zenshi loses more than he wins in MLW, but he’s a talented wrestler and this looks like a really fun match on paper. My live reviews of MLW Fusion are available while the show streams Wednesdays at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page. Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio reviews of Fusion.