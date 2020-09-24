NXT TV preview: Two matches set for the Takeover go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s NXT television show.

-Damian Priest and Io Shirai vs. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.

-Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai.

