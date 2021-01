CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rod McMahon, the older brother of Vince McMahon, died on January 20 at age 77. The cause of death was not disclosed. His obituary is available at Legacy.com.

Powell’s POV: Rod was scheduled to appear on WWE television as part of the Vince McMahon funeral angle. Plans changed due to the Benoit family tragedy. My condolences to his family and friends.