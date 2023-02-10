2/10 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles, Rey Mysterio vs. Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar in a four-way for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,225)

Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

Aired live February 10, 2023 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with a recap of last week’s Bloodline and Sami Zayn angle… The Smackdown opening video aired… Pyro shot off on the stage and then Michael Cole checked in on commentary and was joined by Wade Barrett. Cole noted that the venue was sold out…

Paul Heyman stood in the ring with the world titles over his shoulders and introduced himself. Heyman said that he’s delivered spoilers ever since he and Brock Lesnar ended Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak. Heyman said he had a bunch of spoilers and told fans to get their notebooks ready.

Heyman referred to Sami Zayn as a psychopathic rebel. Heyman’s first spoiler was that Zayn was not in the building. Heyman mocked the idea of Zayn being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by asking the fans if they could even imagine it. The fans cheered.

Heyman said the Island of Relevancy was also under attack on Raw in the form of Cody Rhodes. Heyman mocked Cody for saying everyone wants to make his title match personal. Heyman said he didn’t know that Dusty Rhodes raised an idiot for a son. Heyman said things couldn’t get more personal. Heyman said there is no Island of Relevancy, no Bloodline, or even a Paul Heyman. “Without these titles, there is Roman Reigns,” Heyman said.

Sami Zayn showed up in the ring behind Heyman and removed pulled back the hood of his hoodie. Heyman acted shocked while Zayn looked at the WrestleMania sign and then held out his hand. Heyman cautiously passed Zayn the microphone.

Zayn told Heyman to calm down because he wasn’t going to hurt him. Zayn said he could if he wanted. He said that a month ago, the rest of the Bloodline would have attacked him, but instead Heyman was left alone in the ring. Zayn said it’s because Roman’s days as champion are numbered.

Zayn said he wrecked The Bloodline. Zayn said Jey Uso went home on his own. Zayn asked Heyman whether he thinks Jimmy Uso will side with his brother or his abusive cousin. He wondered how much longer Solo Sikoa would tolerate Reigns calling the shots.

Zayn said the way Heyman looks at Reigns is a little weird. “You look at him like the sun shines out of his ass,” Zayn said. Zayn told Heyman that The Bloodline is on their way out. Zayn said he had a spoiler of his own. Zayn said Roman has eight days left.

Heyman stuck his hand out. Zayn grabbed Heyman and pulled him in. “Tell Roman he doesn’t need to worry about Cody, because I am going to be the one to take him down,” Zayn said before releasing Heyman. Zayn dropped the mic and left the ring while Cole said it was the second time in five days that Heyman had been rattled by one of Roman’s opponents…

Cole hyped the Smackdown Tag Team Title match and questioned whether Jey Uso would show up to team with his brother… Sheamus and Drew McIntyre were shown getting fired up backstage with Ridge Holland and Butch. Cole hyped Sheamus and McIntyre vs. Hit Row for after a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good opening segment. It wasn’t nearly as memorable as the Heyman and Cody segment from Raw, but it was still a good follow-up to last week’s angle. I don’t know if this crowd really bought into the idea of Zayn beating Reigns, but that won’t be a problem when Smackdown will be in Zayn’s home base of Montreal a night before the same city hosts the Elimination Chamber event.

Hit Row was in the ring coming out of the break. They were introduced by ring announcer Samantha Irvin, and then McIntyre and Sheamus made their entrances. Footage aired from earlier in the day of Hit Row complaining to Adam Pearce that they weren’t prepared for Braun Strowman and Ricochet in the tag team tournament. The said everyone knows they would have kicked the asses of McIntyre and Sheamus. Pearce booked the two teams in a match…

1. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. “Hit Row” Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis (w/B-Fab). Adonis jawed at McIntyre, who put him down with a Glasgow Kiss. McIntyre set up for his finisher, but Top Dolla pulled Adonis to the floor. Sheamus checked in. He was going to hit Ten Beats on Adonis, but he released him to avoid Top Dolla taking a swipe at him. Sheamus grabbed Top Doll and hit him with the Ten Beats bonus plan.

Sheamus put Adonis down with White Noise and then played to the crowd. Sheamus set up for his finisher. Top Dolla ran in and was taken out by McIntyre’s Claymore Kick. Sheamus hit Adonis with a Brogue Kick and pinned him.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus beat “Hit Row” Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis in 10:55.

Barrett said it would have been a different story had Top Dolla been tagged into the match. Cole said Hit Row probably would have lost sooner. As McIntyre and Sheamus were celebrating, a Viking Raiders video aired on the big screen. “Next week, it’s destiny,” Valhalla said to close the video…

Powell’s POV: McIntyre and Sheamus dominated what was essentially a squash match. I assume the post match video means we’re getting McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders next week on Smackdown.

A concerned looking Jimmy Uso was shown leaving a phone message for Jey. Jimmy said it was showtime and then told him to call him back if he got the message… [C] Cole touted SummerSlam taking place on August 5 in Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field…

Karrion Kross and Scarlett were shown in black and white in the backstage area. Scarlett said Kross knew what he needed to do and just wanted to hear him say it. Kross said he would make Rey Mysterio stuffer and put him down. They both laughed…

Lacey Evans made her entrance while her opponent was in the ring. The cut to a split shot with Jimmy Uso leaving his brother another message and pleading with him to call him back…

2. Lacey Evans vs. Carmen Harress. Evans dominated Harress and then did a few pushups. Evans stood on the apron and barked at the fans and then saluted. Evans applied the Cobra Clutch and got the submission win…

Lacey Evans beat Carmen Harress in 2:10.

Jimmy Uso was shown getting frustrated when Jey’s phone went to voicemail. Paul Heyman was shown sitting next to Jimmy and assumed that Jimmy’s frustration meant he hadn’t reached his brother. Jimmy confirmed that he had not.

Heyman said he was held hostage by a psychopathic Canadian in a casino. He asked Jimmy where he was. Jimmy said he was trying to get ahold of Jey. Jimmy noted that Solo Sikoa wasn’t present and asked Heyman to help him defend the titels. Heyman said Jimmy would have to do it on his own. Jimmy expressed confidence that Jey would show up… [C]

Powell’s POV: I think most of us assumed that it would be as simple as Solo Sikoa filling in for Jey, so it was interesting to hear Jimmy say that Sikoa is not in the building.

Cole hyped Fox’s Super Bowl pre-game show coverage (which shockingly doesn’t start the moment Smackdown goes off the air)… A sponsored video package recapped Natalya beating Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Shotzi to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match…

Backstage, Sonya Deville complained to Adam Pearce. Chelsea Green showed up and asked Pearce if she could speak to the Smackdown manager so that she could file a complaint against the Raw manager. Deville asked who the hell she was. Pearce said he’s the game guy on both shows. Green claimed she has facial amnesia. She asked if he was discriminating against her. “Can you believe the way he’s talking to us?” Green asked Deville, who responded that “there is no us.” Pearce booked them in a tag match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez…

Entrances for the tag team title match took place. Jimmy came out alone. Samantha Irvin delivered in-ring introductions for the title match and introduced the challengers first. She was about to say that Jimmy had to defend the titles on his own, but he stopped her and pointed to Jey Uso entering through the crowd. Jey had both of his tag team title belts with him. Jimmy was all smiles. Cole said WWE fans and Jimmy were both happy to see Jey. Once Jey entered the ring, Jimmy hugged him. Irvin introduced the Usos… [C]

Powell’s POV: First, I’m curious to see how much love, if any, Fox gives WWE during the actual Super Bowl. Second, Green’s Brad Pitt inspired facial amnesia claim was fantastic. Finally, I’m curious to see if they go back and explain why The Bloodline didn’t plan ahead for the possibility of Jey not showing up. It could be spun either as the Roman character not caring about Jimmy and the tag titles or as Roman manipulating Jey into showing up by not giving his brother a back-up plan.

3. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles. Jimmy hugged his brother early in the match. Ricochet performed a standing moonsault onto Jimmy for a two count. Jey tagged in and the Usos hit a Popup Samoan Drop. Jey superkicked Ricochet to ringside. [C]

Ricochet was isolated coming out of the break. Ricochet caught Jimmy with a running knee. Ricochet hit a springboard crossbody block and then made the hot tag to Strowman while Jey also tagged in.

[Hour Two] Strowman worked over Jey and knocked him down with a club to the chest, which led to a near fall. Strowman charged at Jey, who ducked and held the top rope down, which sent Strowman to the floor. Strowman took out Jimmy with a shot, but Jey got the better of Strowman.

Later, Strowman powerslammed Jimmy. Strowman tore off his shirt and pointed at Ricochet before tagging him in. Ricochet climbed onto the shoulders of Strowman and then performed a Swanton on Jimmy. Ricochet had the pin, but Jey pulled him to the floor to break it. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Strowman went to ringside and charged at Jey, who ducked, and then Strowman crashed over the broadcast table. Ricochet performed a flip dive onto Jey. Ricochet went up top for. his finisher, but Jimmy cut him off. Jey climbed onto the apron and made a blind tag. Ricochet knocked Jimmy into the ring and hit him with a shooting star press. Jey followed up with a top rope splash on Ricochet and then pinned him.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso defeated Braun Strowman and Ricochet in 13:15 to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

After the match, Jey and Jimmy hugged in the middle of the ring…

Rey Mysterio cut a locker room promo and said he’s been an underdog his entire life. Mysterio said there was nothing that would stop him from winning the four-way and then becoming the Intercontinental Champion… [C]

Powell’s POV: Jey was the hero of the match for his team. He avoided the charging Strowman on multiple occasions, saved Jimmy from being pinned after Ricochet’s Swanton Bomb, and then got the pin after the blind tag. The mystery of whether Jey was going to show up would have worked better if the Usos had been working against a heel team like they did when they defended the Raw Tag Titles against Judgment Day. The Jey mystery and Jimmy’s happiness over his brother showing up made the Usos more likable.

Backstage, Jey told Jimmy that he had his back every single day. Jey said he would never leave Jimmy in the dark. Jimmy said it’s been hell since Jey’s been gone. He asked him if he’s in or out. Paul Heyman peeked around a pillar. Jey said he didn’t know and walked away. Heyman emerged from behind the pillar. “Is that your brother?” Heyman asked Jimmy. Heyman asked if Jey said anything. “No, he just left,” Jimmy said…

Natalya delivered an in-ring promo. She said that for the first time in 15 years, she was taken out of action. Natalya said Shayna Baszler broke her nose. Natalya said she was seeing red long after the blood dried. She said Baszler took something from her and then she took the Elimination Chamber spot from Baszler. Natalya said she will punch her ticket to WrestleMania while Baszler goes back to carrying Ronda Rousey’s bags.

Shayna Baszler made her entrance and said she’s tired of being called a knockoff Rousey and having everyone diminish her accomplishments. Baszler said she fought before Rousey and competed in rings before Rousey, and was signed by WWE and was winning titles before Rousey. Baslzer entered the ring and said she’s tired of people saying she’s living in Rousey’s shadow.

Ronda Rousey made her entrance. Once in the ring. Rousey glared at Baszler. Rousey was about to go after Natalya, but Baszler put her arm out and stopped her. Baszler turned and blasted Natalya with a forearm. Baszler and Rousey put the boots to Natalya.

Shotzi ran out before Baszler and Rousey could perform a move on Natalya. Bazler and Rousey quickly took care of Shotzi. Rousey grabbed Natalya to set her up for the move that Shotzi blocked. Baszler delivered a running knee to Natalya’s shoulder…

Jey Uso was shown walking in the parking garage when Sami Zayn emerged from behind one of the trucks. Zayn welcomed Jey back. Zayn said he can’t imagine what Jey’s going through and didn’t want to put him in a tough spot. Zayn said he can’t imagine Reigns forgetting what Jey did at the Royal Rumble, which Zayn thanked him for.

Zayn said they were eight days away from something huge. Zayn said they were on the verge of something that he knows Jey has wanted on some level, which is Reigns going down. Zayn said Reigns is going down and Jey doesn’t have to go down with the ship. ‘There’s a way out for you,” Zayn said.

Zayn said he didn’t know if they would be able to talk like this again. He said there was something he wanted Jey to know. “I acknowledge you,” Zayn said before holding up his fist. “Sami, you better get your out of here with that, man,” Jey responded. Sami said he was leaving, but he kept his fist up. Jey gave Zayn a fist bump and then they went their separate ways… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good, logical development for this storyline. My guess is that Jey gets back in the good graces of Reigns by helping him win at the Elimination Chamber. Of course, this assumes that Jey can actually get into Canada, which has been a problem in the past.

Cole hyped the Smackdown before Money in the Bank being scheduled for London…

LA Knight was shown talking on the phone and telling someone he would call them back. Megan Morant was behind Knight with a mic and said it was the first time he’s been seen since the Pitch Black match. Knight said he wasn’t talking about the past and was only talking about the future…

4. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green and Liv Morgan. Rodgriguez performed a fallaway slam and then hit her elbow dive from the middle rope. Rodriguez had the pin, but Deville grabbed the bottom rope to break it up. Deville tagged out.

Green wanted no part of facing Rodriguez, who then pulled her over the top rope. Rodriguez powered up Green and walked over and allowed Morgan to tag her before hitting her Tejana Bomb on Green. Morgan followed up with Oblivion on Green. Rodriguez powerbombed a willing Morgan onto Green, and then Morgan pinned Green…

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan beat Chelsea Green and Liv Morgan in 4:05.

Backstage, Madcap Moss spoke with Emma about how he intended to win the four-way to earn an Intercontinental Title shot… A Black History Month video package focused on Kofi Kingston… [C]

Powell’s POV: I remain surprised that Green’s hilarious Karen character continues to lose rather than saving her comeuppance for once she’s established. Either way, I continue to be entertained by her backstage antics.

Cole plugged the Super Bowl pre-game show on Fox again and then set up his own interview…

Cole conducted a pre-taped sit-down interview with Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair about facing Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. Flair said Ripley challenged her to a WrestleMania match three years ago. She said Ripley was young, green, and wasn’t ready. Flair said Ripley is telling people she’s ready now.

Flair said she would hope that Ripley is ready three years later. Flair said there are levels. Cole asked if Ripley is on her level now. Flair said it takes more than three years to be on her level. Flair said she would put Ripley in her place at Sofi Stadium once and for all…

Entrances for the four-way match took place. Cole said the winner will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship next week on Smackdown in Montreal. Rey Mysterio came out last and kissed his wife Angie, who was in the crowd. “Imperium” members Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci were shown watching from a luxury box… [C]

The broadcast team hyped Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders, Shotzi and Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and the Intercontinental Title match for next week’s Smackdown…

5. Rey Mysterio vs. Madcap Moss (w/Emma) vs. Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett) vs. Santos Escobar (w/Zelina Vega) in a four-way for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. The heels cleared Moss from the ring and then bickered over who would go after Mysterio. Kross threw Escobar to ringside.