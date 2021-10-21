WWE Crown Jewel Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show October 21, 2021 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WWE Crown Jewel Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Crown Jewel Poll: Vote for the best match Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship Big E vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred match Edge vs. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match Randy Orton and Riddle vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Titles Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali Xavier Woods vs. Finn Balor in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop in the finals of the Queen’s Crown tournament Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a non-title match pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicswwewwe crown jewel
