WWE Crown Jewel Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

WWE Crown Jewel Poll: Vote for the best match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

Big E vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred match

Edge vs. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match

Randy Orton and Riddle vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Titles

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

Xavier Woods vs. Finn Balor in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament

Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop in the finals of the Queen’s Crown tournament