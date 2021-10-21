WWE Crown Jewel results: Powell’s live review of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Big E vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, Edge vs. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match, Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Crown Jewel

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard

Aired live on October 21, 2021 on Peacock (WWE Network internationally) and pay-per-view

-The show was hosted by Matt Camp, Kayla Braxton, and Peter Rosenberg from the WWE Studios in Stamford, Connecticut.

Powell’s POV: I missed the first thirty minutes of the show, but the only thing of note seems to be that they pulled the “no disqualification” stipulation from the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match for the WWE Universal Championship.

The broadcast team of Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton checked in from ringside…

1. Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a non-title match. Cole touted that WWE is the first big event of the Riyadh Season. There was an “Usos” chant right after the opening bell. Jey Uso was isolated by Alexander and Benjamin. Jimmy eventually tagged in and performed a modified Samoan Drop on Benjamin and covered him for a two count.

Benjamin caught Jimmy with a knee to the head and covered him. Benjamin had the pin, but Jey broke it up at the last moment. Benjamin caught Jimmy with Paydirt and covered him for another near fall. The Usos rallied with double superkicks on both opponents. Jey went up top and performed a splash on Benjamin and then pinned him…

Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a non-title match in 10:40.

Powell’s POV: A decent opener. The crowd was more vocal during the match than the Saudi fans have been at past WWE events. The Usos were clearly fan favorites and it will be interesting to see if that carries over to Roman Reigns or if the fans just dig the Usos more than Alexander and Benjamin.

-The Kickoff Show hosts ran through the main card lineup.

-A video package aired on the Edge vs. Seth Rollins feud.

-The hosts closed the pre-show by offering predictions on the main card matches.

WWE Crown Jewel Main Show

The main show opened with a video package… Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton were the broadcast team. They turned things over briefly to the Saudi broadcast team that was positioned next to them at ringside… The Hell in a Cell structure was lowered around the ring… A video package recapped the Edge and Seth Rollins feud…

1. Edge vs. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match. The female referee wore a long-sleeve black shirt under her referee shirt. The fans chanted “this is awesome” right after the opening bell. Rollins sent Edge to ringside and went for a suicide dive, but Edge moved, causing Rollins to crash into the side of the HIAC structure.

Edge brought a chair inside the ring and broke the bottom bar off. Edge went for a crossface, but Rollins avoided it. Rollins ended up with the chair piece and tried to drive it into Edge’s eye, but Edge blocked it. Rollins dropkicked Edge off the apron to the floor and then ran him into the side of the cage. Edge rallied and performed a slide kick from the ring that drove Rollins into the side of the cage.

Back inside the ring, Rollins ended up with the chair and slammed it over the back of Edge repeatedly. Edge applied a crossface. Rollins inched toward the ropes. Cole pointed out that there are no rope breaks in an HIAC match. Rollins grabbed the piece of the chair and jabbed Edge’s eye with it. Rollins performed a top rope frogsplash for a near fall.

Rollins went to ringside and pulled a table out from underneath the ring, which drew “yes” chants from some of the fans. Rollins returned to the ring and gouged Edge’s eye and then put him down with an Unprettier, which Cole claimed was Edge’s “own move.” Rollins covered Edge for a near fall. Rollins went up top, but Edge stood up and pushed him into the side of the cage and then Rollins crashed through the table. Cool bump.