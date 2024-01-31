AEW Dynamite results (1/31): Powell’s live review of Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland compete in Dealer’s Choice matches, Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy, Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Kyle Fletcher vs. Chris Jericho

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 226)

New Orleans, Louisiana at UNO Lakefront Arena

Aired live January 30, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage… Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary, and Dasha was the ring announcer…

Jon Moxley made his entrance through the crowd for the opening match. Four CMLL wrestlers were shown in the crowd while they hyped Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero for AEW Collision. Jeff Hardy made his entrance via the stage and was joined by Matt Hardy, who did not accompany him to ringside…

1. Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy. Jeff performed an early dive onto Moxley at ringside and then choked him with the long piece of cloth that he had in his pocket. Excalibur said the rules have been relaxed for the match. Moxley came back with a suicide dive.

Both men fought at ringside. Hardy tossed Moxley over the barricade and onto the CMLL wrestlers who were in the crowd. Moxley shoved them before returning to ringside. Hardy threw a chair at Moxley’s head (hopefully he got his hand up). Hardy ran and then jumped off the ring steps into a punch from Moxley heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Moxley had Hardy on the ropes coming out of the break and twisted one of his earrings. Hardy sent Moxley to the floor and then dove from the ropes and kicked him. Back inside the ring, Hardy threw a dropkick at a seated Moxley and then dropped an elbow on him before covering him for a two count.

Hardy performed a Whisper in the Wind and picked up a near fall. Hardy kicked Moxley in the corner and then went up top for his finisher, but Moxley cut him off and raked his back. Moxley superplexed Hardy and cam up holding his own lower back.

Moxley and Hardy stood up and traded punches. Moxley dropped Hardy with a cutter. Hardy came right back with a Russian leg sweep and got another two count. Hardy performed two Twist of Fates. Hardy removed his shirt and went up top. Hardy performed a Swanton that Moxley avoided. Moxley applied the Bulldog Choke and got the win.

Jon Moxley defeated Jeff Hardy in 15:00.

After the match, Moxley offered Jeff a handshake, but Hardy did the equivalent of flipping him off before he exited the ring. Moxley stood on the ropes and taunted the luchadores.

Volador Jr., Mistico, Hechicero, and Mascara Dorada entered the ring. Moxley threw punches and was quickly outnumbered. The broadcast team said the other Blackpool Combat Club members were not present. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Matt Sydal, and Christopher Daniels ran out and chased off the luchadores… [C]

Powell’s POV: A decent opener with Hardy looking competitive before Moxley got the expected win. They are really taking their time with this Jeff Hardy heel turn. So I guess Moxley getting help from AEW wrestlers he has no affiliation with means AEW is feuding with CMLL? I can’t say it does anything for me, but we’ll see where it goes.