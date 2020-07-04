07/04 Best of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell: Tony Schiavone recalls going to Ric Flair’s house for his first pro wrestling assignment, his one-year run with WWE/WWF, and much more

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Best of The Boom features Tony Schiavone joining Jason Powell in this May 30, 2018 discussion in which he looks back on when he went to Ric Flair’s house for his first pro wrestling assignment, his year with WWE, his one appearance for TNA Impact Wrestling, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Best of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell and guest Tony Schiavone.

