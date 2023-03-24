3/24 Impact Wrestling Sacrifice results: Kushida, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin, Rich Swann, and Frankie Kazarian, Tommy Dreamer vs. Bully Ray in a Busted Open match, Trey Miguel vs. Lince Dorado for the X Division Title, Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste for the Impact Tag Titles, Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Sacrifice

Streamed March 24, 2023 on Impact Plus and FITE.TV

Live from Windsor, Ontario at St. Clair College

Impact Wrestling Sacrifice Pre-Show

1. Eddie Edwards beat Bhupinder Gujjar.

2. Rosemary pinned KiLynn King.

Impact Wrestling Sacrifice Main Card

1. Mike Bailey defeated Jonathan Gresham.

2. Joe Hendry beat Brian Myers to retain the Digital Media Championship. Moose was banned from ringside.

Knockouts Champion Mickie James announced in a sit-down interview that she is sidelined by a broken rib. She was unable to work her advertised match against Jordynne Grace at Sacrifice, and won’t be able to work Thursday’s Multiverse United event. The winner of the four-way Knockouts match at the Multiverse show will face Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Title at Rebellion. If James is able to return for Rebellion, then the match will be made a Triple Threat.

3. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Giselle Shaw. Savannah Evans attacked Purrazzo afterward, but Tasha Steelz returned and saved Purrazzo.

4. PCO defeated Kenny King.

A video package hyped Jody Threat as coming soon to Impact.

5. Trey Miguel defeated Lince Dorado to retain the X Division Championship.

6. Ace Austin and Chris Bey beat Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste to retain the Impact Tag Team Titles.

7. Bully Ray defeated Tommy Dreamer in a Busted Open match. There was a post match brawl that included Bully Ray putting former NHL player Darren McCarty through a table. Scott D’Amore made his return after the match and ended up performing a Canadian Destroyer on Jason Hotch.

8. Kushida, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin defeated Steve Maclin, Rich Swann, and Frankie Kazarian. Kushida forced Maclin to submit to the Hoverboard Lock.