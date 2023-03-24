03/24 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Dominik Mysterio confronts his family, Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight, The KO Show with Sami Zayn as a guest, Intercontinental Title match contract signing with Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Dominik Mysterio confronts his family, Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight, The KO Show with Sami Zayn as a guest, Intercontinental Title match contract signing with Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre, and more (24:12)…

