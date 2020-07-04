MLW Anthology preview: The Von Erichs spotlight edition

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Anthology television show.

-Ross Von Erich, Marshall Von Erich, Tom Lawlor, Low Ki vs. “Contra Unit” Jacob Fatu, Josef Samael, Ikuro Kwon, and Simon Gotch in a War Chamber match.

-MJF and Richard Holliday vs. Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich for the MLW Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: MLW Anthology streams on MLW’s Youtube page tonight at 5:05/CT6:05ET and airs on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews of MLW will resume with the return of first-run programming.



