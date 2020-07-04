WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Smackdown Tag Title match and more

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-WWE Women’s Tag Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: WWE will also replay the Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt match for the WWE Universal Championship from Money in the Bank. Smackdown was taped earlier this week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my live review on Fridays at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.



