WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the holiday weekend show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 1.777 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.174 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was also 2.174 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 1.797 million viewers, and the second hour produced 1.756 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: The numbers were down due to it being a holiday weekend in the United States. Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the Friday network ratings in the adults 18-49 demographic, a tie in the adults 18-34 demographic, and a first place finish in the men 18-34 demographic. The final numbers will be available on Monday.



