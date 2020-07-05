AEW Dark preview: Brian Pillman Jr. featured in one of eight matches set for Tuesday’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Joe Alonzo, Brady Pierce, Tony Donati, and Faboo Andre.

-Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon.

-Big Swole vs. Rache Chanel.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Will Hobbs.

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Luther.

-Michael Nakazawa vs. Shawn Dean.

-Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Shawn Spears.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Serpentico.

