06/09 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 161): Angelina Love on her current run in ROH, her Impact Wrestling past with The Beautiful People, thoughts on Dixie Carter, her WWE developmental stay and the disappointing conclusion, plans for her post in-ring career

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Angelina Love on her current run in ROH, her Impact Wrestling past with The Beautiful People, thoughts on Dixie Carter, her WWE developmental stay and the disappointing conclusion, plans for her post in-ring career, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 161) and guest Angelina Love.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.