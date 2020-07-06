WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Lars Sullivan, Adam Cole, Hillbilly Jim, Jerry Sags, Jamie Dundee, Barry Windham, Joey Marella, Adrian Adonis

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s WWE Raw was on Friday (along with next week’s show) at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show includes Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley in a non-title match. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-Lars Sullivan (Dylan Miley) is 32 today.

-Hillbilly Jim (James Morris) turned 68 on Sunday and is still delivering his WWE Hall of Fame speech somewhere.

-Jerry Sags (Jerome Saganowich) of the Nasty Boys turned 55 on Sunday.

-Jamie Dundee (James Cruikshanks) turned 49 on Sunday.

-NXT Champion Adam Cole (Austin Jenkins) turned 31 on Sunday.

-Barry Windham turned 60 on Saturday.

-Former WWE referee Joey Marella died at age 31 in a car accident on July 4, 1994.

-Adrian Adonis (Keith Franke) died at age 33 on July 4, 1988. He was a passenger in a van that was driven into a body of water in Canada when the driver swerved to avoid a moose. Independent wrestlers Mike Kelly (William Arko), Pat Kelly (Victor Arko), and Dave McKigney were also killed in the accident.



