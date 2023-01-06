AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Mike Bennett for the TNT Title

-Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin

-Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade

-Preston Vance in action

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart speak

Powell’s POV: AEW announced that Bennett accepted an open challenge for the TNT Title since our last update. Rampage will be live from Portland, Oregon at Veterans Memorial Coliseum and will be followed by the live AEW Battle of the Belts V. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts V as the shows air on TNT beginning at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night combined audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).