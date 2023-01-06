WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match set for the first Smackdown of 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Ricochet vs. Top Dolla in a men’s Royal Rumble match qualifier

-New Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair appears

Powell’s POV: WWE has also announced Gunther vs. Strowman for the Intercontinental Championship for next week’s show. Smackdown will be live from Memphis, Tennessee at FexExForum. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs tonight on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).