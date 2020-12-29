WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The list of advertised entrants for the Royal Rumble matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Sunday, January 31 in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.
-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, 28 TBA)
-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, 28 TBA).
Powell’s POV: Bryan was the first person to declare for a Rumble match when he made the announcement during the Christmas night edition of Smackdown. Lashley, Jax, and Baszler followed with their declarations on last night’s Raw.
