WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The list of advertised entrants for the Royal Rumble matches

December 29, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Sunday, January 31 in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, 28 TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, 28 TBA).

Powell’s POV: Bryan was the first person to declare for a Rumble match when he made the announcement during the Christmas night edition of Smackdown. Lashley, Jax, and Baszler followed with their declarations on last night’s Raw.

