AEW Dark preview: Fourteen matches set for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Aaron Solow vs. Sammy Guevara.

-Lindsay Snow vs. Penelope Ford.

-Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. “The Hybrid2” Jack Evans and Angelico.

-Santana and Ortiz vs. Terrence and Terrell Hughes.

-Danny Limelight vs. Matt Sydal.

-Leva Bates vs. Madi Wrenkowski.

-Anna Jay vs. Jazmin Allure.

-Fuego Del Sol vs. Griff Garrison.

-Rey Fenix vs. Vary Morales.

-John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Shawn Dean and Tyson Maddux.

-Tay Conti vs. Vertvixen.

-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Ariel Levy and El Cuervo De Puerto Rico.

-Ryzin, Nick Comoroto, and James Tapia vs. Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

-Read Money and Baron Black vs. Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn.

-The Waiting Room hosted by Britt Baker with guest Matt Sydal.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.