WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the Extreme Rules go-home edition featuring AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle for the Intercontinental Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 1.893 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.905 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 1.90 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 1.919 million viewers, and the second hour produced 1.867 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish for the first hour and a tie for first in the second hour in the Friday network ratings in the adults 18-49 demographic, and a first place finish in the men 18-49 demographic. The competition will be tougher next week with the return of Major League Baseball. The final Smackdown numbers will be available on Monday.