Erick Rowan, No Way Jose, Heath Slater, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, and EC3 online videos following the expiration of their non-compete agreements with WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The non-compete clauses of the wrestlers cut by WWE back in March expired at midnight. As such, Erick Rowan, No Way Jose, Heath Slater, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, and EC3 released new videos that can be viewed below.

Powell’s POV: Rowan is going by Erick RedBeard, No Way Jose announced his name change to Levy Valenz, Slater appears to be going by his real name Heath Slater, Ryder is using his real name Matt Cardona, Hawkins is back to using his real name Brian Myers, and EC3 owns the rights to his name. In case you missed it, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson announced that they have signed with Impact Wrestling and will appear at tonight’s Slammiversary. Slater was certainly teased by Impact as well. WWE also cut Drake Maverick (rehired), Lio Rush, Eric Young, Kurt Angle, Aiden English, Sarah Logan, Primo, Epico, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Rusev, a referee Mike Chioda in March.